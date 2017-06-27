No action to pursue North Grand building study by school board

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

A Des Moines-based developer’s pitch for the North Grand building won’t be pursued by the Charles City Board of Education at this time, after board members chose not to take action on the item Monday evening.

Board members decided not to seek a joint session with the Charles City Council at the end of July, during which the board could have discussed Zach Mannheimer’s service pitch to refurbish the 1970 addition to the 500 North Grand Building with a business model mix of nonprofit and for-profit entities.

Mannheimer pitched his work with McClure Engineering to both the city and school officials in two separate meetings in early June. Moving forward with the pitch would mean the city or the school board would hire Mannheimer for a new study of the building and the community, which could cost $20,000 or more.

During the last board meeting on June 12, school board members tabled discussion on Mannheimer’s pitch before approving an option agreement to sell the North Grand building to developer Charley Thomson. Thomson has six months to act on the option to purchase the building.

Choosing not to take action this time does not mean the board won’t reconsider Mannheimer’s pitch in the future, board members said Monday.

DISTRICT REVISITS TITLE

The Board of Education has agreed to hire local legal counsel to address errors in the legal description of the North Grand building, discovered after the board approved an option agreement of the building for developer Charley Thomson.

Errors in the boundaries of the property and a few other issues with the property title will take time to remedy, Jim Davis of Iowa Title told board members on Monday evening.

Board members approved hiring a local lawyer to address the title issues, instead of returning to the Des Moines-based Ahlers Law Firm, which prepared the legal description documents for the board to consider Thomson’s purchase proposal.

The update to the legal description came after the 1970s addition was completed on the North Grand building, Davis said, following the city-wide rebuild from the 1968 tornado.

“Things were not done with the detail we would have liked,” Davis told the board.