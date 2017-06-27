County closes fiscal year, OKs use of courthouse grounds for city fireworks display

Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com
Floyd County supervisors handled some end-of-the-fiscal-year business Tuesday morning and approved allowing Community Revitalization to use the courthouse parking lot for part of its July 4 fireworks display, pending receipt of proof of insurance.
Supervisors were presented with what is usually a routine request to use the courthouse lot as part of the staging area for shooting fireworks.
County Auditor Gloria Carr said in the past the county has usually waived the proof of insurance requirement for the community event, but when Supervisor Mark Kuhn questioned why that was, she said she wasn’t sure.
“Given the past precedence of the terrible accident we had here once, why would we not want to require them to have insurance to fire fireworks here?” Kuhn asked, referring to an accident at the 2008 Charles City community fireworks display that injured more than three dozen people.
The supervisors called Mark Wicks, community development director, who said it should be no problem to provide the required proof of at least $1 million liability insurance usually required for the use of the courthouse grounds.
Wicks said 2-inch shells would be shot from the courthouse parking lot, and 3-inch shells would be shot from the Main Street bridge from a partially enclosed box.
Kuhn and Supervisor Chairman Doug Kamm were the only two supervisors at the meeting. Supervisor Linda Tjaden is on vacation.
Also at the regular meeting Tuesday, the supervisors:
- Approved small changes in the county fireworks display permit application language to conform to definitions in the new state fireworks law.
- Set a public hearing for 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, for an amendment to the fiscal year 2018 county budget, which begins July 1. The amendment will add about $35,000 to the county Environmental and Education account for the Beaver Creek Watershed project, $14,000 for the purchase of a conservation pickup truck that had been included in the fiscal year 2017 budget as half of the purchase price, and $10,000 toward potential cleanup of the Gary Hummel property between Charles City and Floyd, which has been transferred to the county through a treasurer’s warranty deed.
- Set the annual county department cash count to begin at 8 a.m. Monday, July 3.
- Approved a $50,000 transfer from the general basic fund to the Emergency Management Agency fund.
- Approved salaries and wages for county employees for the new fiscal year. Carr said most employees were receiving about a 2.75 percent wage increase, although some individuals were receiving different amounts. For example, the county attorney’s office allowed a 16.73 percent increase for the assistant county attorney; assessor’s office employee increases are ranging from 3 percent to 9 percent; and Child Support Recovery employees’ wages were frozen by the state except for two people who were allowed a 1 percent increase.
- Transferred $103,732 from the General Basic Fund to the Secondary Road Fund and transferred $1.131 million from the Rural Services Basic Fund to the Secondary Road Fund for taxes collected.
- Passed a resolution closing one county bridge a mile north of the fairgrounds, and lowering the weight restriction on a bridge in the northern part of the county, known as Stricker Bridge, on Ocean Street, from six tons to three tons. The bridge being closed is scheduled to be replaced in two years.
- Approved the purchase of two pickup trucks for the engineering department for the state bid price of $26,230 each.