County closes fiscal year, OKs use of courthouse grounds for city fireworks display

Floyd County supervisors handled some end-of-the-fiscal-year business Tuesday morning and approved allowing Community Revitalization to use the courthouse parking lot for part of its July 4 fireworks display, pending receipt of proof of insurance.

Supervisors were presented with what is usually a routine request to use the courthouse lot as part of the staging area for shooting fireworks.

County Auditor Gloria Carr said in the past the county has usually waived the proof of insurance requirement for the community event, but when Supervisor Mark Kuhn questioned why that was, she said she wasn’t sure.

“Given the past precedence of the terrible accident we had here once, why would we not want to require them to have insurance to fire fireworks here?” Kuhn asked, referring to an accident at the 2008 Charles City community fireworks display that injured more than three dozen people.

The supervisors called Mark Wicks, community development director, who said it should be no problem to provide the required proof of at least $1 million liability insurance usually required for the use of the courthouse grounds.

Wicks said 2-inch shells would be shot from the courthouse parking lot, and 3-inch shells would be shot from the Main Street bridge from a partially enclosed box.

Kuhn and Supervisor Chairman Doug Kamm were the only two supervisors at the meeting. Supervisor Linda Tjaden is on vacation.

