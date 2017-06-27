Line-up complete for Charles City RAGBRAI Music Festival

To the Press

The area around Central Park in Charles City will be rockin’ ’n’ rollin’ beginning at 1 p.m. July 26.

The final pieces have come together for the entertainment when RAGBRAI makes an overnight stop in the community next month. Upwards of 15,000 bike riders, support staff and others are expected to spend Wednesday night in the city before taking off the next morning for Waverly.

Clarksville native Maddie Poppe will kick things off by taking the Michelob Ultra Stage from 1 to 2 p.m. Poppe is a solo singer who also plays guitar, ukulele and keyboard. She has been playing shows locally for more than three years and her voice, musical abilities and unique experiences have helped her generate a large following.

From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the Michelob Ultra stage, Mars Daniel, more well-known locally as Mars Meusel, will perform original music with a reggae, pop, singer-songwriter vibe. Originally from Charles City, Mars Daniel recently released his debut E.P. titled “Interstellar Pt. 11.Meusel is donating $1 of every album sold to the international humanitarian operation “Doctors Without Border.”

From 4 to 5 p.m. on the RAGBRAI main stage, Juni West and the Big Fuzz, formerly known as Joan Nixt from Mason City, will perform. She is a guitarist, vocalist and story-teller, singing heart-wrenching melodies with an abundance of fun. The Big Fuzz is a two-piece bass and drum band that accompanies West.

Kicking off the evening entertainment at 5 p.m., solo artist Dan Tedesco will narrate the American experience in song honestly and intimately with a big sound to boot. Tedesco’s original music has captured the attention of venues nationwide and he is currently touring in the pacific northwest.

A 7 p.m., The Nadas, Iowa’s signature alt-rock-country band, will get things really heated up. The five-piece band have been featured on Iowa Public Radio’s “Live From Studio One.” They have a loyal fan base and are currently working on releasing their 13th studio album.

Rounding out the entertainment for the night will be the The Pork Tornadoes, known as the “Nation’s Greatest Party Band.” Taking the stage at 9:30 p.m., they are a powerful party band that has played all around the Midwest with an eclectic and versatile song mix.

More information can be found on the Charles City RAGBRAI website, charlescityragbrai.com, the Charles City Facebook page and on Twitter.