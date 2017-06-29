Emerald ash borer confirmed in Butler County

EAB infestation 1 of 7

New infestation discovered in Clarksville

Staff report

Butler County has become the 51st county in Iowa to be home to the highly destructive beetle that kills ash trees.

The emerald ash borer was positively identified from a residential tree in Clarksville, according to a joint announcement by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

The identification means the infestation is continuing to grow in the area. Two weeks ago the emerald ash borer was first confirmed in Charles City in Floyd County and in four other Iowa counties.

All ash tree species are susceptible to attack by EAB. The larva stage of the beetle feeds on the inner bark of ash trees, preventing water and nutrients from moving throughout the tree. Infested trees usually die within two to four years.

Evidence of EAB infestation includes dieback of the upper crown, water sprouts along the trunk and main branches, vertical bark splits, woodpecker damage, D-shaped emergence holes, and S-shaped larval galleries under loose bark. Signs and symptoms often go undetected in the earlier stages of an infestation.

“Now that summer is here and the vacation season is in full swing, this is a good time to remind people not to pack firewood that will be hauled long distances,” said Mike Kintner, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship EAB and gypsy moth coordinator.

“Transporting firewood poses a risk for moving EAB or other harmful pests to new areas,” he said.

There are some treatments that can be effective in saving ash trees, but they can be expensive and must be continued throughout the life of the tree. For more information go click this link store.extension.iastate.edu/product/13114.