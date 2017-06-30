Candidate Todd Prichard temporarily leaves for Bulgaria with Army Reserve

Campaign for governor to continue during three-week absence

To the Press

Gubernatorial candidate Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, will leave Iowa for three weeks during his campaign, Prichard announced today in a statement.

Lt. Colonel Prichard will be going to Bulgaria for a three-week exercise beginning July 16 as part of his service

in the U.S. Army Reserve. The exercise will take Prichard – currently in his 22nd year in the Armed Forces – off the campaign trail. However, his campaign for governor will continue to organize and participate in party activities during the period.

“I have dedicated my life to serving my community, state, and country,” Prichard said in his statement. “I have been proud to serve in the Armed Forces, just as I have been as a state legislator and county prosecutor. While I will be off the campaign trail for three weeks, my campaign to fight for the Iowans who have been forgotten by the [Gov. Kim] Reynolds administration will proceed in my absence. I look forward to returning to the campaign trail in early August and continuing the fight for every Iowan.”

During his duty overseas, Prichard will be prevented from having an active role in his campaign. However, the campaign will continue to organize volunteers, raise necessary resources, and participate in events across the state, Prichard added.

Prichard is a lieutenant colonel in the 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command of the U.S. Army Reserve, and is serving overseas as part of Exercise Saber Guardian 2017. Exercise Saber Guardian is a multinational exercise under U.S. European Command’s Joint Exercise Program (JEP). It enhances joint and combined interoperability across a variety of mission sets between Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, the United States, NATO allies, and Partnership for Peace nations. U.S. Army Europe leads Saber Guardian 2017.

Prichard enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1996 during his junior year of college. This will be his fifth overseas tour as part of the U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard. He was previously deployed to El Salvador in 1998, Kuwait in 2000, Egypt in 2003, and Iraq in 2006 and 2007.