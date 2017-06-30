Faust retiring from Floyd County Medical Center

Press staff report

Bill Faust, the administrator for Floyd County Medical Center for 23 years, is retiring.

He will be succeeded in the position in early August by Rod Nordeng, the operations administrator for Mayo Clinic Health Systems southeast Minnesota region.

The announcement was made Friday by the Charles City hospital and by Mayo Clinic. Floyd County Medical Center has operated under a management agreement with Mayo Clinic since 1994.

Faust said, “I have appreciated the tremendous support throughout the years from the commissioners, employees and physicians. They are the heart and soul of what makes Floyd County Medical Center what it is today.

“I wish Rod the best as he begins his new role at FCMC,” Faust said.

Mark Koch, Mayo Clinic’s vice chairman for administration, said, “In his two decades of service to Floyd County Medical Center, Bill has had a remarkable impact on the medical center and the Charles City community.

“Bill’s oversight of the first floor Specialty Care construction project in 2000 and the 2008-2009 conversion of all hospital rooms to single patient rooms has enhanced our patients’ experience,” Koch said. “Bill has also been an effective leader, creating a team of individuals who have worked well together to provide patients and the community with outstanding care.

“We thank him and wish him all the best,” Koch said.

The new administrator, Nordeng, said he is “looking forward to becoming a part of the Floyd County Medical Center team and the Charles City community.”

“I’m also looking forward to building on Floyd County Medical Center’s outstanding legacy of patient care,” he said.

Nordeng has previously served as vice president of operations and human resources at the Mayo Clinic System in Albert Lea and Austin, Minn., in other positions with Mayo and with the Community Memorial Hospital in Winona, Minn.

He has a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Minnesota, an MBA from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s degree in servant leadership from Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

Koch said, “We feel Rod is an excellent choice because of his extensive experience in a broad spectrum of operational and administrative roles, both inside and outside Mayo Clinic.”