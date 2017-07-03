Talent comes to Charles City

1 of 3

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The 58th annual Bill Riley Talent Contest came to the Charles City Theater, Sunday, July 2.

The contest had two categories, sprouts and seniors. There were three contenders in the sprouts, and 11 contenders in the seniors.

Bill Riley Jr. made a surprise appearance at the event and spoke to the audience after the contenders had gone on.

The judges, Hannah Menken, Naomiu Bienfang and Rebecca Nickles all came from a variety of musical backgrounds.

The majority of those present in the audience weren’t from Charles City.

“The discipline and the courage for a youngster to get on stage in front of crowd, in this beautiful theater we have in Charles City, this is actually pretty close to what they would experience at a professional level,” Riley said. “There’s a lot of nerves that come into play.”

Many relationships and friendships come from the talent contest, Riley said.

“It’s a very special privilege to meet, not just the performers, but their families, the grandparents, the instructors, all the people that go behind the scenes and make all this possible, for these youngsters,” Riley said. “Its fun to see these little ones shine, but boy its not without a lot of help.”

The Bill Riley Talent Contest isn’t looking for the next pop star, Riley said.

“We’re building the fabric of the state of Iowa,” Riley said. “My goal is not to crown a champion at the Iowa State Fair.”

Riley wants to provide an opportunity for the least talented Iowan to get on stage, he said.

“From that experience we grow better citizens,” Riley said. “They’re able to succeed in other areas of life.”

There are a lot of success stories, on both the stage and in life, Riley said.

The event began with the sprouts. Henry Mouser, 10, from Osage, played “Maple Leaf Rag” on an electric piano and won the first place, plus $50. Mouser will be going on to perform at the Iowa State Fair.

Brooklyn Miller, 9, from Gowrie, was next and performed a lyrical dance solo to “Somewhere over the Rainbow”. Miller came in second in the sprouts competition taking home $25.

Ariana Meyerhoff, 12, from New Hampton, went last in the sprouts competition. Meyerhoff did a acrobatic solo to song, “Sucker for pain”.

After a brief intermission for the judges to tally the scores the seniors came on.

McKenzie Lofgren, 15, from Muscatine, performed a vocal solo, where she sang “It won’t be long now”.

Caitlyn McDonald, 13, from Nashua, performed an instrumental and vocal combination of the “Theme from Beauty and the Beast”. McDonald began the song with her clarinet and wore a yellow dress similar to the dress worn in the “Beauty and the Beast” films by the Belle, the main character.

Yuvia Maldonado, 16, from Rockwell, did a piano rendition of Etude in C Sharp Minor Op. 10 No. 4. Maldonado came in the third in the senior competition.

Elizabeth McRae, 18, from Cedar Falls, performed a vocal solo of the song “I could have danced all night” from the musical “My Fair Lady”.

Joel Ochoa, 17, from Cedar Falls, performed a vocal so of the song “Magic Foot” from the musical “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” along with a dance. Ochoa came in third and won $50.

Hope Dohlman, 16, from Cresco, performed “All of me” on the piano.

Eric McRae, 14, from Cedar Falls, performed a vocal solo of the song, “If I knew you were coming I’d have baked a cake”.

Sadie Hansen, 16 and Max Rutledge, from Waverly, performed a duet of sorts. Rutledge beat boxed and sang along with Hansen during a rendition of “I’m going to lose you”.

Angelle Waltz, 17, from Cedar Falls performed a solo of “Swiss Echo” with her mother on electric piano accompaniment. Waltz won first place in the senior competition, along with $100, and will be going on to perform at the Iowa State Fair.

Bailey Miller, 16, from Gowier, performed the final number. Miller did a lyrical dance solo to “Secret love song”.

Central Park Dentistry, Comet Bowl, Dairy Queen, I Don’t Care, Bienfang’s Instrumental Studio, Roffman Band Instrumental service and the Charles City Theater sponsored the event.

Doug Benston was the master of ceremonies, telling the audience facts and trivia about Charles City in between acts.