Livestock at-large ordinance proposal causes tense county board meeting

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Tempers flared during a tense Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, July 3, over a proposed large-animal at large ordinance.

There were five members of the public present at the meeting to talk about the ordinance, which would establish penalties for persons who allow livestock to wander onto public roadways or other persons’ property.

This was the third rendition of the proposed ordinance to regulate livestock at large in Floyd County. Previous versions were each changed to narrow the scope after supervisors felt they went too far.

The meeting was a planning session, so no official action could be taken. Instead, supervisors sent the proposal back to the county attorney’s office for a provision on habitual offenders and definitions on livestock owners and livestock care providers.

Four of the five members of the public had a very specific grievance about bulls wandering onto their property.

Gary Osterman said that Ethan Vorhes’ bull was on his property on Friday, June 30, for the second time.

“I don’t want to walk around the corner of building and have a 1,400-pound bull standing there looking at me,” Osterman said. “You know a bull — they can snap like that.”

Osterman said he has feedlot heifers on his land, and has seen bulls from a nearby property approach his land.

“You know what a bull wants to do when he gets with heifers,” Osterman said. “He was at my gate; his nose was against my cattle’s noses.”

Osterman said he called the sheriff’s office.

“I’m tired of it,” he said. “(If) he busted down a fence to get with my heifers, then I got problems.”

Osterman said the bull’s intrusion was the second time in a month.

Jim Jorgensen agreed with what Osterman said.

“It’s just a bad situation,” Jorgensen said. “I’d like to see something done that lets Sheriff Crooks and his deputies do something that puts some teeth in it.”

Jorgensen is from a different part of Floyd County than Osterman, but said he has similar circumstances.

“This is the third time we’ve been here (on this topic). We got other things to do,” said Floyd County Supervisor Chairman Douglas Kamm.

Brian Chambers, also at the meeting, also took issue with Vorhes.

“They have complete disregard for their neighbors,” Chambers said. “Enough is enough. It’s not going to change, they don’t care. We need help.”

Vorhes spoke up soon after, accusing Chambers of slander.

“I just want to contradict what he just claimed,” Vorhes said. “I don’t own any land. What land do I own next to you?”

After speaking, board members asked Vorhes to avoid being confrontational, so Vorhes began addressing the board directly.

“I don’t own any land next to him,” Vorhes said. “How am I supposed to put in a fence on land I don’t own?”

Later in the meeting, Vorhes said he didn’t own the cattle or land in question, and rebuked attempts by the board to find out who did own the land, asking why it mattered and saying the ownership wasn’t relevant to the proceedings.

Vorhes was told to be quiet 10 or more times during the meeting by Supervisor Kamm, and told to stop talking out of turn.

“I’m here representing the issue,” Vorhes said. “I’ve been here for nine years and the bull’s got out twice.”

Vorhes said the proposed ordinance wasn’t good for property owners in Floyd County and for the county as a whole.

Assistant Floyd County Attorney Randy Tilton came to the meeting about halfway through the discussion.

“It would enable law enforcement to have another tool,” Tilton said of the proposed ordinance.

Tilton said there would be discretion from the deputies whether to issue citations under the ordinance, by the county attorney prosecuting the ordinance, and to the judge determining the penalty if there was a conviction.

“I’m all for this ordinance if it’s written correctly,” Vorhes said.

Supervisor Linda Tjaden noted that Iowa Code already addresses the issue of large animals at large.

“There’s so much written on this in the Iowa Code,” said Tjaden, wondering if the county needs its own ordinance.

“Wouldn’t complete enforcement of the current (state) law solve this problem?” asked Supervisor Mark Kuhn.

Without discretion and a section for habitual offenders, Kuhn said, he wouldn’t feel comfortable with the ordinance as written, noting that they were passing a law and the buck stopped with them.