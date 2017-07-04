McQuillen Place street closure and construction set for Thursday morning

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Another piece of the renovation of McQuillen Place in downtown Charles City is expected to take place Thursday with the installation of the clock tower atop the building.

The Charles City Council met Monday, July 3, and approved a measure to allow street closures for McQuillen Place construction.

The request was originally for Wednesday, July 5, but the council maintained a flexible language in case the date needed to be changed.

Chad Thorson, McQuillen Place project manager, came to the meeting and confirmed the Thursday construction time from 7 to 11 a.m.

The corner of Clark and Main streets is scheduled to be closed at that time.

Also during the meeting Mayor James Erb swore in new Charles City Police Officer Jason Flores.

The city also approved the use of the soon-to-be Hot Shots’ parking lot to sell beer, have a band and rent river tubes during RAGBRAI July 26.

The owner and operator of Hot Shots, Joe Hull, was present to make the request.

The council also approved a request by the Charles City Police Department to close the parking lot behind City Hall for additional law enforcement during the RAGBRAI overnight stay.

Another street closure was requested for July 29, by Craig Ham, for a car show. The request was approved for Spriggs Street on the north side of Trinity United Methodist Church, and Milwaukee Street east of the church, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The council also had the final reading of an increase in service charges for the stormwater utility from $4 to $5.

“This means everybody’s water bill goes up a dollar a month,” said Charles City Council member Jerry Joerger.

This meeting also marked the final reading of an amendment to a previous ordinance on the books for fireworks.

The city will be changing its ordinance involving fireworks to comply with the state law and allow fireworks to be sold within the city limits, although residents will not be able to legally use or discharge fireworks with in the corporate limits of Charles City.

Sellers of fireworks will be required to have a notice posted informing their customers that fireworks cannot be used in the city.

The ordinance also increases the insurance coverage for Charles City from $1 million to $2 million.

The next meeting of the Charles City Council will be 6 p.m. July 12 in the council chambers at City Hall.

A city broadband commission meeting was also announced for 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, in the council chambers at City Hall, involving an initial meeting with Lookout Point regarding a home fiber optic network feasibility study that was approved by the council June 20.