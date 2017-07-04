Shots fired on Clarkview Drive leave one dead

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Charles City police continue to search for a man being identified as a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead.

The Charles City Police Department got a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive at 10:46 p.m. Friday.

A victim was transported to the Floyd County Medical Center and then pronounced dead, the police said.

The name or other information about the victim has still not been released as of Tuesday evening, pending notification of family members, police said, although neighbors have said the victim was a male.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Officials say they are looking for Antoine Williams, who has been identified as a suspect in the shooting, and a warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Williams.

Williams was involved in an altercation with the victim Friday evening, according to Tierra Kirby, a neighbor who said she knows Williams.

Kirby said she didn’t witness the shooting, but said she heard a commotion and looked outside to see the aftermath.

“I was on my way downstairs and relatives were coming up and they stopped me and shook me and said, ‘Ant (Williams) just shot somebody,’” Kirby said. “Then I ran back upstairs.”

According to Kirby and a woman who identified herself as Diamond W, the shooting happened after an argument between the suspect and the victim.

Williams had allegedly been evicted earlier during the week, Kirby said.

“He’s been going through some stuff lately,” Kirby said. “He lost his house.”

Kirby and W defended the suspect’s character.

“No one ever deserves to be killed, though,” W said.

Williams has been previously charged in Floyd County with theft in the third degree, according to Iowa Courts Online.

Williams, 36, is a black male, 6 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect may be in a red 2006 Chevy Equinox with Iowa plate DOW568.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the vehicle is advised to not approach, and call the Charles City Police Department at (641) 228-3366 or 911.