Suspect caught in fatal shooting case

Staff report

A suspect in a Charles City murder case has been found in Chicago, the Charles City Police Department said in a social media post on Thursday.

Antoine Williams, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday night by the Chicago Police Department on a warrant for first degree murder. Williams is suspected of fatally shooting Nathaniel Fleming, 36, on June 30 at the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive.

The Charles City Police Department is waiting to hear from Chicago on the extradition process to Iowa, Police Chief Hugh Anderson told the Press. Anderson received notice of Williams’ arrest at about 1 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Anderson said he was unaware of any charges against Williams in Chicago, but the police department will check his ID against data systems to see if Williams is connected to any other cases. Williams will also have a hearing in Chicago, where he can agree to extradition to Iowa or challenge it.

Anderson said he was not aware of a case which successfully fought extradition across state lines.