Specializing in specialities

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Grace and Joseph Oberholtzer have always worked with kitchens, and soon they will be opening up their own.

The husband and wife team has a farm outside of Colwell, and in their garage Oberholtzer will be making her confections including pies, cakes and pastries that people can order and pick up from the same garage.

She specializes in sweet, cinnamon and caramel rolls, and bread and cookies as well, Grace Oberholtzer said.

Joseph Oberholtzer has used his skill in cabinetry to help make the garage a space for their upcoming bakery.

He works on a kitchen about every two weeks, he said, and he’s been building kitchen cabinetry for several years now.

“We’ve got a lot of business going right now,” he said.

Grace Oberholtzer worked for a baker in Osage for four years prior to getting married, she said.

“We just thought about it not so long ago,” she said.

Grace has been baking for a long time, since she could walk, her husband said.

“I was 15 when I started at the bakery” in Osage, Oberholtzer said.

At the time, Oberholtzer and her family lived about 2 miles outside of Osage.

“I worked there till I got married and then we moved down here,” Oberholtzer said.

The couple has been married since Oct. 27, 2016.

They met while fishing, Grace said.

They were in the same Mennonite youth group and have known each other for a long time, she said. They are both Horse and Buggy Mennonites.

They are hoping to open their bakery in September.

“There’s Autumn Artistry in Osage and I want to go to that,” Oberholtzer said. “I want that to be my first day.”

From there Oberholtzer will be open in their garage.

Their bakery will specialize in specialities, the couple said.

The bakery will make what people order, to be picked up at the couple’s bakery, Grace Oberholtzer said.

She said she hopes to dabble in gluten-free options in her bakery, as well.

Anyone interested in ordering baked goods once they open can called Oberholtzer at 641-228-2066.