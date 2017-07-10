Charles City may join class action lawsuit against HUD

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Charles City Housing Director Heidi Nielson asked the City Council for $1,000 to join a class action lawsuit against the Department of Housing and Urban Development at a council planning session Monday night.

The Public Housing Authorities Directors Association and the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials filed a lawsuit in 2012, but the Charles City Housing Department was unable to participate.

Now the two groups are filing a second lawsuit that Charles City could participate in, and if won could bring in $167,435.

The Charles City Housing board voted 4-1 to join the lawsuit.

Because the Charles City Housing Department’s budget comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, the department needs to get the funds to join the lawsuit from the city.

The submission deadline is Aug. 15.

The law suit is probably worth pursuing, said Assistant City Attorney Brad Sloter.

No official actions are taken by the council at a planning session.

Another building facade application was heard during the meeting from city Development Director Mark Wicks and Joe Hull, owner of Hot Shots Billiards.

The application was for $10,000 for a facade at the new location for Hot Shots near the Cedar River. Currently there is $11,000 left in the city’s facade grant fund, leaving a balance of $1,000 if Hull’s grant is approved.

During the session Wicks noted the new jobs that would be created from Hull’s new location.

“I’m trying to hit everywhere with this building,” Hull said.

The facade grants have been highly sought after by businesses in Charles City.

“One way or the other we’re going to exhaust this pretty quick,” Wicks said.

The city also heard from Sloter on a proposed repeat nuisance ordinance based on similar ordinances in Waterloo and Mason City.

The ordinance would be another tool for law enforcement and code enforcement, Sloter said.

“I would like to make this painful for people that are causing us costs,” said council member Keith Starr.

City properties would be exempt from the ordinance, Sloter said.

“We can’t regulate everything, but we can break down the big things,” Starr said.

The ordinance would assess charges to owners of properties that have chronically received nuisance violations, not tenants that occupy those properties if they are rentals.

The ordinance wouldn’t base the number of violations on the residents, but on the units of properties themselves.

“Different renters, same problem,” said council member Michael Hammond.

The idea behind the ordinance is to hold landlords responsible so it doesn’t matter who’s living there, said council member DeLaine Freeseman.

“If that’s painful for the landlords, then they should do a better job of managing and screening their occupants,” Starr said.

The next regular Charles City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 17.