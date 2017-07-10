Colwell Days works for the betterment of Colwell

1 of 3

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Tractor rides, barnyard bingo and fun came to Colwell Saturday, July 8.

Colwell Days have been part part of the community off and on, until six years and ago when a group for the betterment of Colwell started organizing them and working to make them more regular.

Colwell Days were revived by a younger generation recently, said Colwell Days Organizer Erika Troyna.

The days begins with a 5K race, and then a kickball tournament begins.

This year the kickball tournament had nine teams competing.

This is the third annual kickball tournament held during Colwell Days and was sponsored by the Farm Bureau, Agent Jay Young.

There was an auction, street dance and barnyard bingo.

Barnyard bingo consists of a squared off tract of land that has been been checkered.

Residents can then buy squares that are in the grid.

“We sell the squares, we draw it out on piece of cardboard and that’s how we sell the squares,” Troyna said. “Then we release a calf and where ever that calf poops, that person wins the money.”

Barnyard bingo is the most popular event, Troyna said.

“People gather from near and far to stand around the outside and the edge and anticipate the cow to do its business,” said Renee Knapp.

There is also tractor ride going from Colwell to North Washington to Ionia to Bassett and then back in time for Barnyard Bingo.

In the evening Jesse Allen performed during a street dance from 8 p.m. to midnight.

There were also fire works at 10 p.m.

“Its not really about making a whole bunch of money, its about spending the day here and enjoying it with a little friendly competition with your friends,” Troyna said. “With the money that we raise it goes back into the betterment of Colwell.”

One of the organization putting together Colwell Days is Colwell Betterment, which is focused on improving the town of Colwell.

“Last year we did the tin on the roof and the side poles of the community center,” Knapp said. “This year we did some interior fix-ups and lights.”

The groups has bought new flags, play ground equipment and anything and everything that town needs replaced, Knapp said.