High flying breakfast

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

People had the chance to enjoy a pancake breakfast and soar in the sky at the Charles City Airport Sunday, July 9.

For almost a decade the Charles City Lions Club and Charles City Aeronautics have gotten together once a year to raise money for breakfast and give discount airplane rides.

At least 700 people were expected at the Fly-in and more than 57 pilots signed in.

“We encourage pilots from all over the area and the state to fly in,” said Charles City Aeronautics Director of Marketing Nikki Kyle.

Pilots and their command got to eat at the breakfast for free, Kyle said.

“Its really good for the community to see what the airport has to offer,” Kyle said. “This year the weather is phenomenal.”

The event was more special than previous years, because this is the 60th anniversary for Charles City Aeronautics, Kyle said.

“The company was founded in 1957,” Kyle said. “(It’s) been around longer than Wal-Mart.”

A bright sunny day and clear sky made for an easy view of planes as they flew by.

“This is the best weather year we’ve had,” Kyle said.

Plane rides were available for $20 per person at the Charles City Airport.

If you missed the Sunday event, the airport always has sightseeing events available for $60 for a half an hour, with up to three people, Kyle said.

“You can call our offices in Ames, Mason City or Charles City anytime and set a up a sightseeing ride,” Kyle said.

Large variety of planes flew by, including Stearman biplanes that were used for training during World War II, by both the Army and the Navy.

A rare De Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver plane also flew the sky during the event.

The Beaver planes can have floats put on to land in water.

Experimental planes and others types also landed and took off throughout the event.

The Charles City Aeronautics is always offering flight lessons.

“We are always teaching people how to fly,” Kyle said.

An introductory flight lesson is offered at the airport for $60, where you can spend time with a flight instructor and go up in a plane for a lesson.

During that lesson a person sits in the pilot’s seat while in the air controlling the plane.

“This is a good chance for us to show why we’re here,” Kyle said. “This is why an airport is important.”

By 10 a.m. 57 planes had flown into the airport to enjoy breakfast in Charles City.

“Its been wonderful for both groups,” said Charles City Lions Member Mike Lidd. “It’s perfect weather for the pilots and its perfect weather for people to get out.”