Excitement builds as RAGBRAI creeps closer

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

T-shirts? Check. Shuttle routes? Those are being mapped as you read.

What Charles City needs more than anything for a successful RAGBRAI event is more volunteers, organizers said Monday at a public open house event.

“We’re looking for everyone and anyone,” volunteer committee member Kelsey Forsyth said. “We’re about 40 houses short of hosting (RAGBRAI riders) right now.”

Preparing for an estimated 20,000 bicycle riders and support staff to arrive on July 26 takes a good-sized village. About 10 volunteer organizers were at the Pub on the Cedar from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, greeting diners, selling T-shirts and matching potential volunteers with opportunities that meet their interests.

The executive committee has met twice with other communities during the planning process to give riders a smooth welcome, committee member Trudy O’Donnell said.

“A couple weeks ago we all met over in Clear Lake. … Somebody would say, ‘Well we’re having trouble with this,’ and we’d say, ‘we are too,'” O’Donnell said. “Some of them were very helpful, too, they’d say ‘try this.’ It was a very good meeting.”

Most of the logistics are already in place, except for the uncontrollable: good weather and more volunteers.

“We’re getting down to the end here,” O’Donnell said. “I want people to get involved, because it’s a great event.”

“Charles City has a lot to offer, and I’m anxious to show it off.”

A CHUCKTOWN WELCOME

Organizers are looking for an additional 300 volunteers the week of RAGBRAI to staff stations and services for visitors.

“I know we’re not there yet, so we still really want to push for volunteers,” Forsyth said.

The volunteer committee is able to tailor a volunteer’s responsibility with where and when they are most interested in working, Forsyth said.

The Charles City RAGBRAI committee is seeking volunteers for information centers, located at the high school, the Floyd County Courthouse and Kmart; the beverage garden on Tuesday (setup), Wednesday (staffing) and Thursday (cleanup); and volunteers for campgrounds, the shuttle service, sanitation and general setup/tear-down before and after RAGBRAI.

Organizers are also still seeking host homes for groups of one, two or three riders on July 26, Cheryl Erb told the Press in a statement. The groups are specifically seeking a bed or floor space to spend the night.

Those interested in hosting riders can contact committee members Becky Meyer, 641-330-3948; Cheryl Erb, 641-228-6956; or Lori Stewart, 641-228-1111.

HOMETOWN ADVANTAGE

Organizer Phoebe Pittman of the hospitality committee has about 1,000 T-shirts with the Charles City RAGBRAI logo for sale for $15 each, she said.

“We went from the numbers from last time — we sold about 1,000 T-shirts last time — so we ordered under that,” Pittman said. “Sales have been a little bit slow this year, so I’m hoping that they pick up as it gets closer.”

Residents have an extra incentive to pick up a shirt: Anyone wearing the Charles City RAGBRAI logo on July 26 can receive free shuttle service all day long, Pittman said.

“The day of RAGBRAI, people may not want to drive their cars around. So we’re going to have shuttles around town,” she said. “That’s a nice little bonus.”

T-shirts are already for sale at Rustic Corner, Lidd & Cordray, Hy-Vee and during Party in the Park at Central Park. The shirts will also be for sale at information booths staffed by volunteers that day, Pittman said.

Shuttle routes throughout the town will be released soon by organizers.

The hospitality committee is also compiling information that will be given to houses located along the RAGBRAI route, which will inform them on road closures, traffic concerns and other things residents should be aware of. That information will be delivered door-to-door in the next week, Pittman said.