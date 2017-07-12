Church embraces Logan Luft and family

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

It was Logan Luft who asked his family if they’d start attending The Bridge Church two months ago, Rev. Robert Williams said on Wednesday.

The church had a Merge Youth Rally in April that Logan, 15, attended, and apparently left inspired.

“His story reaches so much deeper and further than you would even imagine,” Williams said. “We’re just getting to know them, so it’s really allowing us to come around and show them no matter what, they’re family.”

Williams led the celebration of life service honoring Logan and giving his family, friends and community a chance to say goodbye. Visitors filled chairs and bleachers at the Charles City Middle School gym, and some wore T-shirts supporting organ donation.

“They wanted two messages to be put out there: the number one is donate life — Logan gave life in life and in death,” Williams said. “So many people have talked about the strength and the peace that (the Lufts) have, that doesn’t make sense to anybody — that comes from Jesus alone.”

“If you give him a genuine chance, he can do that for you.”

Members of The Bridge Church will be respectful and available — not only for the family, but also for the young friends of Logan navigating their loss. Part of that will mean helping those kids focus on finding peace, Williams said.

“We do everything we can to get them to stop asking the question, ‘why?’” Williams said. “You’re never gonna really understand why. All you have to do is step into God’s will and plans that are perfect.”

“This crisis is an opportunity for them to reset and say, ‘I’ve only got so much time on this earth, and I want to finish strong, like Logan did.’ And Logan finished strong.”