Counselors deal with grief: students’ and their own

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

High school counselor Pat Rottinghaus has seen grief lots of times — too many, she said — in her 37-year career as a counselor in private and public schools.

An incident like the death of a classmate such as Logan Luft impacts students tragically at first, she said, “but I’m seeing them come together, and I’m also seeing them reach out to each other to take care of each other.”

“They’re very good at telling us if someone needs a little additional hug or a talk or whatever,” she said.

Rottinghaus said about 20 to 30 students talked to the available counselors on the first day after Luft received fatal injuries in an ATV accident and the word spread.

The school sent an email and announced on its Facebook page what had happened and told families that counselors would be available.

“We reached out to other students, or tried to get hold of them, to let them know we were thinking about them,” Rottinghaus said. “I’m worried about all the students, but I’m really worried about the trauma that the students that were at the accident have gone through.

“They were really brave, though, and they did the right things at the time of the accident. I think the community can be proud of them,” she said.

“I’ve had parents contact me and I’ve had students ask, ‘can we talk again sometime,’ and we will. I would like to have a little get together maybe right before school starts so we can anticipate what it’s going to be like to start school without Logan.

“It’s kind of a fine line,” she said. “You don’t want to throw it in their face all the time, but you also know they are thinking about it even if you don’t bring it up.”

She said they are also putting together resources for parents — “what to watch for, where to go for post-traumatic stress counseling.”

She said it’s important to tell kids that it was an accident, that it wasn’t anyone’s fault, that it’s OK to cry, it’s OK not to cry.

“You really need to talk about it with somebody. And to watch out for each other, that’s what I tell them,” she said.

She said some of the things parents or others should look out for in students is if students start isolating themselves, not doing things that they normally do, have trouble sleeping, change eating habits or change in temperament. If they see that they should call a professional.

“It takes a village to get through something like this, and we all need to show support for the kids,” Rottinghaus said.

She said people also need to realize that there are other people in the community who are hurting for other reasons, who need support.

“I hope part of Logan’s legacy is we begin to treat each other with respect. We have good kids here and we need to support them all.”

She said even though she is trained in dealing with grief, this one hit her particularly hard because she knew Logan pretty well.

“He had the kind of personality that made whoever he was talking to feel like the most important person in the world,” she said. “He did that to me a few times.

“It’s always hard. I’m usually able to be pretty strong for the kids, but don’t talk to me for the next couple of days,” she said.