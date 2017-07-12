Documentary will show Luft influence

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Logan Luft spent his eighth-grade year working with classmates on a documentary, piecing together the stories of Riverside Cemetery to preserve local history.

“He was kind of a driver in that project,” eighth grade teacher Ryan Rahmiller said. “We met a couple of weeks ago and he was very vocal about it not being ready to go … We postponed it. We were going to show it on the Fourth of July, and it’s been postponed now.”

“He was a perfectionist of sorts.”

Now, Logan Christian Luft’s story is entwined with Riverside Cemetery, where he is buried. Logan’s classmates won’t be finishing the film project without him, either.

In addition to including the work he did, the students want to incorporate his memory in the final product, Rahmiller said.

“He really became a student of editing and shooting film, so it’s going to be really special to see it all come together,” Rahmiller said. “That’s what he really would have wanted to happen, to have some finality to it and to have it done right.

“It’s like everything else. We’ll leave it to the kids, and they’ll come up with something great.”

Knowing Logan was knowing a reliable, trustworthy and accountable young man, he said.

“‘If you do it, you do it right’ mentality,” Rahmiller said. “Just a hard worker with a good attitude, a lively smile and contagious effort.

“As a teacher, your heart, your thoughts goes to the rest of the classmates. He was very well connected with that group, and it is a very special class. There’s no way we could have done some of the things this year without the caliber of people that they had there.”

As a cross country coach, Rahmiller has already spoken with students who are inspired to run their seasons in Logan’s honor.

“They’re excited to run for him and to win for him. He inspired people when he was alive, and he’ll inspire people in death, too,” Rahmiller said.