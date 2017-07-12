Single organ donation reverberates through many other lives

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

As Logan Luft’s community gathered on Wednesday, five recipients of organ transplant lived on thanks to Logan: a 7-year-old girl (heart transplant), a 15-year-old girl (liver), a 3-year-old girl (kidney), a 39-year-old man (kidney), and a 52-year-old woman (pancreas).

Logan’s decision to register as an organ donor on his driver’s permit has been fully embraced by his parents, Leonard and Wendy Luft, and two siblings Landon and Lilly, who in turn rallied for donor registration awareness among their entire community after Logan was fatally injured in a July 4 accident.

“Iowa’s a state of small communities, and when we have a tragedy like this and the family rallies around their loved one being able to go on and help others, we definitely see registration rates start to increase in these communities,” said Tony Hakes, public outreach coordinator for the Iowa Donor Network.

Fifty to 100 people can ultimately be healed through tissue donation as well, Hakes said, adding that 120,000 people are on the waitlist in the U.S. for an organ transplant.

The easiest way for people to register as a donor is to mark “Yes” on their driver’s license, and tell their families of their wishes. More than 90 percent of Iowa donor registrants come from state driver’s licenses.

Meeting the need for organ donations is a solvable problem, Hakes said, if everyone registered or agreed to donate organ.

“It’s just incredible how one donation of one organ to a recipient can impact an entire community. If that person goes back to school it affects their classmates, it affects their teachers. If they go back to work it affects their coworkers, their clients, their customers,” Hakes said.

Hakes and the Iowa Donor Network connected with the family when a Minnesota-based donor network helped facilitate the transplant of Logan’s organs to their new recipients. The network will continue to offer family members resources as they move forward, he said.

“Even today, people have been coming up to me and saying, ‘I need to register, how do I register?’” Hakes said.

“I’ve truly been overwhelmed with the community response here in Charles City. We deal with tragedy every day here at Iowa Donor Network, so we see these types of things often, but I got kind of emotional when I was in there,” Hakes said.

“(Logan) was able to leave an unbelievable legacy of saving five lives and enhancing 50 or more. Just to know that this community is rallying around him is a great sense of pride for us as well.”