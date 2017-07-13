CC man charged with March slaying of man in central Iowa

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the March slaying of a man in central Iowa’s Jasper County.

A Jasper County Sheriff’s Office news release said Thursday that 52-year-old Randy Louis Linderman, of Charles City, is charged with first-degree murder. He was taken into custody in Charles City and is being held in the Jasper County Jail in Newton. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Linderman is accused of killing 61-year-old Jose Ramirez Berber in Newton. An autopsy showed Ramirez Berber died of blunt force trauma.