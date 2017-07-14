Designing couple: Hairstylists join Carole and Co.

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A hairstyling couple has ventured to Charles City and are looking forward to being part of the community.

Corey and Laura Thomas come from Waterloo after attending La’ James International College. They are now both working at Carole and Co. Hair Studio near the corner of Hulin Street and Main Street.

“We just moved here a month ago,” said Laura Thomas.

Hairstyling has always been a passion for the couple, especially Corey Thomas, since he was in high school. His friends used to come to his house and he would cut their hair for them, he said.

“It’s just a thing that I love doing,” he said. “I just didn’t get the chance to go after it right away.”

Other things got in his way as he finished high school and began working full time at a different job.

After both of them lost their jobs, they decided to go for their dream.

“I’m going for doing what I love doing,” he said. “I ended up going back to school at La’ James.”

They enrolled in La’ James in 2016.

The couple gets the chance to practice their craft on each other. Corey has colored and styled his wife’s hair a couple of times, he said.

His preference, though, is styling for men.

“I love the men’s side of things,” he said. “I love doing men’s cuts.”

Corey Thomas has been to several shows, as far away as New York, where he showed off his skill.

He sees there is a lot of opportunity in Charles City and said he wants to contribute and help the city grow and keep with the trends.

Corey said he is specializing in turning a man’s haircut from ordinary to extraordinary by including an executive treatment with a relaxing hot towel, a massage and a invigorating shampoo treatment.

“I’m just trying to bring something fresh,” he said.

Laura prefers women’s hair to men’s, she said.

“I enjoy the color, the cut, everything, and all bringing that together,” she said, adding that she loves seeing a transformation that can result from a quality cut and color service.

She also offers pedicures that include 10-minute reflexology on the feet, and a manicure service with shellac polish that protects the nails and can extend the life of a manicure.

People interested in meeting the couple will be able to find them at the Charles City Party in the Park Friday, July 15. They will be doing henna tattoos and other temporary tattoos for adults and children.

While they prefer that people book an appoint for visits, Carole and Co. also welcomes walk-ins. People interested in booking an appointment with either of them can call Carole and Co. at 641-257-3064.

Corey and Laura enjoy said they working as a team and would love to invite couples to enjoy a spa day with them.