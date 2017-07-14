‘Its a problem for everybody’

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Charles City Administrator Steven Diers traveled to New Orleans for the One Water Summit as part of the Iowa delegation recently.

“Up until a few months ago I’d never heard of it before,” Diers said.

“The idea of ‘one water’ is that we all have one water resource, whether it’s drinking water, waste water, storm water — it’s all one water, ” Diers said about the topic of the conference that was held June 27-29.

“Some of us deal with too much of it, some of us deal with too little,” he said.

Charles City is not new to the concept. It was a lead applicant for a Resource Conservation Partnership Program grant that gave the city $1.6 million in federal funding to implement water quality and water quantity improvement practices.

And this is not the first Iowa delegation to go to the One Water Summit. Last year an Iowa delegation went as well, Diers said.

“Last year some farmers went, and they were the only delegation to have any farmers come down from any state in the country,” he said.

This year Diers was part of the urban and city representatives of the Iowa delegation.

“The large majority of the group were farmers from Iowa that are actually doing some of these practices,” Diers said. “The intent was to go down there as a delegation to show our support.”

Iowa’s had the largest delegation at the summit, said.

“We had close to 30 people in the delegation,” Diers said. “I think Iowa has a unique position. I think it’s safe to say that 90 percent of the communities in Iowa have agriculture ingrained in them.”

Iowa has the same water issues as other states that border the Mississippi, Diers said.

“We live and work with agriculture everyday,” Diers said. “It seems to be a natural tie for the urban and ag centers to work together.”

Diers and Charles City have been on the forefront when it comes to working with watersheds and working toward the Nutrient Reduction Strategy proposed by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey.

Addressing the Nutrient Reduction Strategy and getting nutrient levels down through point source, like wastewater treatment plants, or non-point sources, like field runoff, are necessary, Diers said.

“We all have to work together to address this issue,” Diers said. “So how can we do that?”

There are number of communities with agricultural and urban areas working in tandem.

“There’s a number of communities working on little pilot projects,” Diers said. “How do your grow that on a more of scalable concept.”

The conference addressed these issues across the country, Diers said.

The Iowa Soybean Association has partnered with Charles City for projects to help landowners implement best practices in soil and water conservation.

Diers noted that one of the officials from New Orleans was working to depoliticize water.

“It’s not a Democrat thing, it’s not a Republican thing. It’s a thing for everybody,” Diers said. “It’s not a city problem, it’s not an ag problem. It’s a problem for everybody.”