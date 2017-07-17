Charles City to join HUD lawsuit

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Council voted to supply the $1,000 needed for the city Housing Department to join a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Charles City Housing Department Director Heidi Nielsen was present at the meeting to speak on behalf of the department.

The Charles City Housing Department is unable to supply money of its own because it is entirely funded by HUD, Nielsen said, and department can’t use HUD or other federal funds for the lawsuit.

“What we are asking for is approval from the city to participate in the new lawsuit,” Nielsen said, “in hopes that we will be able to recover some of the funds that were offset and in addition we’re also asking for a $1,000 in financial assistance from the city.”

Lack of funding is why the department didn’t participate in a previous suit in 2012 filed by the Public Housing Authorities Directors Association and the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

“Basically we didn’t get any funding for that calendar year,” Nielsen said. “PHADA and NAHRO are the two professional organizations that are spearheading this new lawsuit.”

Now the two groups are filing a second lawsuit that Charles City could participate in, and if won could bring in $167,435.