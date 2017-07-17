Chautauqua’s new look and open house

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Chautauqua 9th Street guest home will be hosting an open house where people can get an ice cream sundae on Monday.

The event will go from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and show off the newly remodeled wing.

“One of our wings has been completely remodeled,” said Sue Ayers, Chautauqua administrator and RN. “”We’ve taken eight double rooms with shared bathrooms and we’ve converted them all to private rooms with a private bathroom.”

The process of changing the rooms took six months, Ayers said.

Several of the newly remodeled rooms will have televisions along with other furnishings, Ayers said.

“We’re just trying to make some changes that we believe consumers want,” Ayers said. “With an emphasis on short stay.”

In the past people admitted to nursing homes would stay there for the rest of their lives, Ayers said.

“In this day and age there’s a strong focus on rehabilitation. and that includes younger clients that come to receive therapy, improve and are discharged,” Ayers said. “Those types of people want more of the modern amenities.”