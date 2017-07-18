Back to School Bash seeks school supplies donations

Staff report

The Back to School Bash is accepting school supplies donations after the Charles City School District released finalized supply lists for 2017-2018.

Organizers with the Proud Parents Association are seeking donations of 16 different types of school supplies based off the district lists, and will accept donations until Aug. 11 for the Back to School Bash. The annual event gives out free school supplies to Charles City students and families, and provides a free lunch and entertainment in Central Park for families attending.

Last year’s event offered more than 150 book bags full of supplies, and gave away up to 50 prizes from sponsors within the community. Nearly 50 businesses and individuals donated prizes to the event, organizer Keisha Cunnings said at the time.

The average cost to purchase school supplies is between $45 to $60, Cunnings said. For more information, contact Cunnings at keishacunnings@gmail.com or 773-209-1189.

To download school supply lists for the Charles City Middle School, Lincoln and Washington Elementary schools, visit www.charlescityschools.org. Information on school registration, free/reduced meal applications, and more is also available.

Item donations requested this year includes:

Backpacks

Washable markers

Elmers glue

Glue sticks

Two pocket folders

Clear water bottles (plastic)

24 count crayons

Ticonderoga pencils

Large pink erasers

Composition notebooks

Colored pencils

Plastic pencil boxes

1-inch three ring binders

Spiral notebooks

Trapper Keepers

Highlighters