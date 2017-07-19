Fire works ordinance getting use

Fireworks burst during the Charles City Fourth of July Festival. A day prior the Charles City Council had its final reading of an ordinance that restricted fireworks from being use in the city limits without a permit. Press photo by Thomas Nelson.

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Since the Iowa Legislature passed legislation allowing the sale of fireworks in the state — but leaving the control of their use up to local governments — almost every city has considered its options.

The Charles City Council had the final reading of a new fireworks ordinance July 3, a day before the Independence Day holiday.

The city changed its fireworks ordinance to comply with the state law and allow fireworks to be sold, but decided residents will not be able to legally use or discharge the new class of consumer fireworks within the city limits.

Sellers of fireworks in Charles City are required to post a notice informing their customers that fireworks cannot be used in the city.

There were about three dozen reports of fireworks being shot off in Charles City since the passage of the new city ordinance, but that’s about typical, an official said.

“We’ve had quite a few calls of people lighting fireworks, which isn’t really abnormal from the year before when they weren’t legal to sell in Iowa,” said Charles City Police Captain Brandon Franke.

“Not a huge jump by any means,” he said.

So far, Franke said, he doesn’t know of any major fireworks-related injuries in town since the passage of the ordinance, either.

Despite the Fourth of July being more than two weeks in the past, the Police Department is still getting fireworks complaints.

“I think there was a call or two this weekend of people lighting them,” Franke said. “I don’t think the officer located anyone by the time we got there.”

So far the Charles City Police Department has primarily issued warnings to fireworks users that they catch, Franke said.

“Eventually that’s going to turn into tickets,” he said. “We’ll give them some leeway, being as it’s a new law.”

The tickets would be for an unscheduled misdemeanor through city code, Franke said. The fine would be determined by a judge.