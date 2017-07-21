Ride safe on RAGBRAI

A list of rules for safety and etiquette has been developed as part of an overall RIDE RIGHT bicycle safety campaign.

When combined with the legal rules of the road and when adhered to by riders, these rules make events such as RAGBRAI safer and more enjoyable for everyone, according to Bob Krueger of Charles City, the local Ride Right Committee chairman.

Ride safe, ride smart and RIDE RIGHT! Here’s what you need to do:.

1) The RIGHT stuff — Keep your bicycle in good repair. Have it readied for RAGBRAI, and then keep it safe to operate. lt is especially important to make sure your brakes work well.

2) The RIGHT gear — Wear a protective helmet. It is estimated that 85 percent of bicycling accidents result in injury to the face or head.

Wear bright clothing to be noticed. At night, wear light-colored clothing and have a bright headlight and taillight. Better yet, don’t ride at night on RAGBRAI.

The RIDE RIGHT Safety Pledge I understand that riding several abreast interferes with people and cars that wish to pass me. I will be courteous and make room for bicyclists to pass without forcing them to ride left of the center line

I will pass cyclists only on the left and only after calling out my intention, “on your left” in a pleasant and kindly manner.

I will not ride after dark, and I will ride only on the marked bicycle route where ambulance and SAG crews can assist me.

I will wear a properly filled ANSI or SNELL-approved helmet at all times when on my bicycle.

I will read the section of the Participant’s Guide that explains what to do in case of severe weather.

I will keep my head up and watch for obstacles in my path.

I will completely pull off the road if I need to stop and get off my bicycle.

I will stay hydrated and drink before I am thirsty, eat before I am hungry, and rest before I am tired.

I will signal for a SAG wagon if my bicycle or I become unable to continue. I will signal with a thumbs down sign and tum my bicycle wheels up.

3) The RIGHT communications — Signal turns and stops. The law says you must, but this point can’t be emphasized enough. Most accidents on RAGBRAI involve two or more bicycles and most are the result of riders not letting others know of their intentions.

Sound off when passing. Use phrases such as “on your left,” “on your right” or “coming through the middle.”

4) The RIGHT riding — When stopping along the RAGBRAI routes, let those behind know of your plans. Make sure no bicycles or motor vehicles are immediately behind you when you stop. Stop at the right edge of the roadway and immediately move to the shoulder.

Stay clear of the roadway, and park completely off of the roadway to make repairs, rest, visit, etc. Stopping is especially dangerous at the crest of a hill or on a curve, so be careful.

Don’t weave. Ride in a straight line to make it easier for those riding behind you.

Don’t draft. Drafting (similar to a pace-line) in a crowd is dangerous to yourself and others around you. There is no place for it on RAGBRAI. Likewise, drafting vehicles is also dangerous and will not be tolerated on RAGBRAI.

Ride to the right. Leave room for others to pass on your left. There have been many close calls and at least one serious accident because a passing rider was forced into the opposite lane.

When turning, turn left from the center of the roadway, turn right from along the curb or shoulder, and stay to the right

5) The legal RIGHT — Obey traffic laws. In Iowa, bicyclists enjoy the same rights as motorists. In accepting those rights, bicyclists also assume the responsibilities for riding in a safe and legal manner by:

Stopping completely at stop signs.

Obeying yield signs.

Not crossing yellow lines in your lane.

Riding to the right.

Signaling for turns.

Not cutting comers.

Riding in a respectable manner.

6) The RIGHT frame of mind — Stay alert and use your brain when you ride. You must be constantly thinking and aware of what’s going on around you.

Pace yourself. RAGBRAI is not a race. It is a touring bicycle ride across the state of Iowa. Not all riders travel at the same speed, so don’t try to keep up with someone who rides too fast for you. Riding too fast or in too high a gear is tough on your knees, heart and lungs.

7) The RIGHT abilities — Do not drink alcohol and ride.

8) The RIGHT attitude — Be considerate. The bicycling skills of those participating in RAGBRAI cover the full range of the spectrum. Each rider must look out for someone else, as well as for himself.

Be a predictable rider. Don’t keep other bicyclists and motorists guessing about what your next move will be. A predictable rider is a safe rider.

Be courteous to passing vehicles and other bicyclists. Instead of riding several abreast, go single file and let those behind you pass.

Cooperate with RAGBRAI officials. State troopers and other law enforcement personnel will be present at busy intersections. Obey their signals.

Please stay on the marked route. The RAGBRAI route has been selected for your safety. Services are not available to you if you are off the route.

9) The RIGHT attention — Keep your head up and your ears open. Do not wear radio headphones while riding.

Give the right-of-way to emergency vehicles. Pull to the right and stop if you hear a siren.

Beware of loose gravel and watch for debris on the pavement. Trucks carrying sand, gravel and rock often spill some at intersections.

lt is sometimes necessary for RAGBRAI to take unpaved stretches of road in order to avoid busy highways. Take extra care on unpaved roads, watching for loose gravel, rocks, soft spots, holes and ruts.

Avoid wide cracks in the pavement. Narrow bicycle tires can easily get caught in wide cracks. Be especially careful on roadways paved with concrete. Center cracks on concrete roads are dangerous.

Look out for railroad tracks and cross them at right angles. There are fewer tracks these days, but there are still rough tracks and some at bad angles. Raise yourself off your seat and stand on your pedals to absorb the shock and lower the center of gravity.

Unclip from your pedals as you prepare to cross railroad tracks. Watch out for other riders and let those behind know of your intentions. Angled tracks and low shoulders are major causes of accidents.

10) The RIGHT condition — Get yourself in good physical shape. RAGBRAI is a ride totaling about 1,000 miles over seven days.

The longest day is about 100 miles. You should be in good shape and capable of riding those distances before you come on the ride. A good way to get ready is to join a local bicycling club. A sports health clinic can also provide you with suggestions for a good conditioning program.

Eat and drink frequently. Rather than loading up once in the middle of the day, stop frequently for fluids and food. Carry water with you.