Weather interrupts Floyd County Fair, girls softball events

Staff report

The Floyd County Fair called off two events Friday morning after persistent, heavy rain and a flash flood watch hung over the region.

The 1:30 p.m. Timed Horse Events and the 7 p.m. Grandstand Figure 8 Races have been cancelled due to weather, the county fair office confirmed to the Press by 11 a.m. No other changes to the schedule have been made at the time.

Charles City is under a flash flood watch from the National Weather Service, which anticipates rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch during the afternoon. Thunderstorms tonight, before 3 a.m., are also likely.

Weather also interfered with the Charles City High School girls softball team in Fort Dodge, as the Comets anticipated playing Oskaloosa for third place in the state tournament. The game was delayed from 10 a.m. until 11:20 a.m. on Friday.