Charles City experiences flash floods Friday night

Staff Report

The rain and storms that hit northeast Iowa from Wednesday until early Saturday morning led to flash floods in the area.

Charles City experienced flooding on South Grand Avenue and near the Floyd County Fairgrounds.

There were several reports of cars being stalled in the flood water.

The Cedar River rose to 7.58 feet, not at flood levels, but close, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall ranged from 5 to 10 inches in parts if Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton counties in northeast Iowa and Grant County in far southwest Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.

Levels in Charles City were said to be 6.63 inches.

Patchy fog is expected for Monday, and there is a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, when RAGBRAI comes into town.

Flooding along the Turkey, Volga, Little Wapsipinicon and Grant Rivers affected communities and forced some evacuation.

The rainfall put Floyd County in a flash flood warning until Saturday morning and caused several fair events to be postponed.