Transportation center opens; district approves upcoming student trips

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Board of Education held an open house Monday night to celebrate the completion of the new transportation center, behind the district high school and middle school.

Community members filed in between 6-6:30 p.m. to view the machine shop, a bus wash bay and the vehicle bay, which were open to the public with transportation director Jerry Mitchell present. The completed center sits along the fully-opened 1204 Comet Drive.

TRAVEL OPPORTUNITIES

Charles City High School students better start saving their pennies, because the Board of Education approved two travel abroad opportunities for the next two years.

German students are already fundraising for the chance to spend three weeks abroad in June 2018 with the German American Partnership Program, instructor Marilyn Buttjer told the board.

The students will attend 10 days at a gymnasium, the educational equivalent of high school; three days in Berlin; and at least three weekends with a homestay German family.

Ten students, including two students from St. Ansgar, are currently planning to take part, Buttjer told the board.

The board also approved a request from high school social studies teacher Rob Pittman, who is planning a 2019 trip to Peru for 25-30 students. The trip will take students to Lima, Cuzco, Machu Picchu and the Sacred Valley for eight days.

Pittman leads a high school trip every two years. This past school year he led students to Costa Rica over spring break.

LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES

The Board of Education approved a continuation of last year’s legislative priorities for the upcoming session. Board member Robin Macomber recommended the Charles City Board continue lobbying the state government to set supplemental state aid in a timely manner; to repeal the “sunset” of SAVE, a statewide school infrastructure sales tax; and to allow school district bond issues to be passed by a simple majority.

Macomber also recommended a new priority, to oppose any new mandates by the state government that don’t designate state funds to implement. Board members approved all her recommendations.

“There’s not the money to implement them,” Macomber said of new mandates by the state Legislature. “We’ve got such a delicate balance of funding, that for them to throw it at us is not feasible.”

OTHER BUSINESS

In the consent agenda, the board approved the appointment of Brad McKenzie as head soccer coach, starting on Aug. 1. The district is still seeking to hire an assistant soccer coach, Superintendent Dan Cox told the Press.

Board members also approved a RAGBRAI fundraiser for the school district. RAGBRAI team riders from Pork Belly Ventures will be sleeping overnight in designated areas inside the Washington Elementary School on Wednesday night. The district is charging $15 per rider.