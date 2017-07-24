County to set hearing date for animal at-large ordinance

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Floyd County Supervisors are expected to set a public hearing date Tuesday regarding an animal at-large ordinance for the county, directed at people who let livestock wander onto neighboring property or onto public roads.

The supervisors held a brief discussion of the proposed ordinance at a planning session Monday morning.

The ordinance was first considered in May and has been revised several time since then to limit and refine its scope.

In its current form, the key provision are the definition of livestock as animals belonging to the bovine, caprine, equine, ovine, or porcine species; ostriches, rheas or emus; farm deer or poultry.”

The owner of the livestock is defined as “person who holds title to livestock or who is primarily responsible for the care and feeding of the livestock.”

There are two potential violations listed:

It is unlawful for any owner to allow livestock to run at large within Floyd County.

It is unlawful for the owner of livestock to allow or permit such livestock to pass upon the premises of another thereby causing damage to, or interference with the premises, property or livestock of another.

The law would require two violations in which warnings are issued before a penalty could be assessed. The penalty for conviction of a violation could be a simple misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of not more than $625 or imprisonment of not more than 30 days; or the penalty could be a county infraction, punishable by a civil penalty of not more than $750.

In previous discussions, Assistant Floyd County Attorney Randy Tilton, who wrote and revised the proposal ordinance, said a state officer such as a trooper or Department of Natural Resources conservation officer would likely use the simple misdemeanor statute if writing a citation, but he would encourage county deputies to use the country infraction.

The difference, he said, is the misdemeanor penalty would mostly go to the state, while a civil infraction penalty would remain with the county.

Also, Tilton said, the penalties listed are maximum penalties, and a judge would have the option of imposing a much lesser penalty.

The supervisors are expected to set a public hearing date at their regular board meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room at the courthouse.

Also at the planning meeting Monday, the supervisors:

Heard a presentation by Bob Lincoln, CEO of the 22-county County Social Services Mental Health and Disabilities Region, about a potential reorganization of the group because of changes due to the switch in Iowa to private managed care companies and the decision by AmeriHealth to end its contract with the organization. AmeriHealth had been the only one of three managed care companies to contract with the organization, and its decision to pull out could result in a loss of funding and clients that would require up to 21 staff to be cut or reassigned.

Heard a presentation by Craig Schoenfeld of Prairie Lawn Political Consulting, speaking on behalf of Valero Renewable Fuels, urging the supervisors to endorse a letter to U.S. Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, asking them to back a change in point of obligation requirements regarding blending ethanol fuel.

Supervisor Mark Kuhn presented other evidence, saying such a move could endanger renewable fuel standard (RFS) requirements and reduce the amount of ethanol being sold.

Supervisor Linda Tjaden said there must be a reason why Grassley and Ernst are currently against the change.

Supervisor Chairman Doug Kamm said ethanol is “obviously a pretty important industry in Floyd County” and noted the county was very supporting of the VeraSun plant, but said he would have to do more research before reaching an opinion on Schoenfeld’s request.