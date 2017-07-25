County livestock at-large ordinance hearing set for Aug. 8

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

A relatively brief Floyd County Board of Supervisors regular meeting Tuesday morning confirmed several items that had been discussed Monday, including setting a public hearing date for a proposed livestock at-large ordinance.

The board set 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, for the public hearing on the animals at-large ordinance.

The proposal, which has been in the works for a couple of months, would make it a simple misdemeanor or a county infraction to allow livestock to wander onto a neighboring property or onto public property such as roadways.

Although an earlier version included animals such as dogs and cats wandering off their owner’s property, the revised version now deals strictly with livestock, including cattle, pigs, horses, goats, sheep, ostriches and emu, farm deer and poultry.

Two warnings would be allowed before a penalty could be assessed for violations. Penalties could be a fine up to $625 and up to 30 days in jail for conviction of a simple misdemeanor, or a fine up to $750 for conviction of a civil infraction.

In other action Tuesday, the board:

• Appointed April Banks to a three-year term on the Floyd County Veterans Affairs Commission.

• Directed Floyd County Health Administrator Jeff Sherman to seek bids for cleaning up the Gary Hummel property, which the county recently acquired through a tax deed.

• Approved applications for homestead, military and business property tax exemptions, except for two that did not meet the requirements.

• Approved the county treasurer’s semi-annual report.

• Heard from County Engineer Dusty Rolando that crews would be finished making minor repairs, mowing along and brushing off the surface of roads in the county along the RAGBRAI route, in anticipation of the bike ride going through Floyd County Wednesday and Thursday.