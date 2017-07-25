Flag preparation for RAGBRAI

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City FFA helped prepare the city for RAGBRAI with American Flags going up and down Main Street and Gilbert Street.

Jacie Wink, 15, Marissa Daniels, 15, and Cassie Foxen, 14, Charles City FFA members, put up flags around Charles City Tuesday evening, the day prior to RAGBRAI’s arrival.

This is not the first the girls have been involved with the flags on Main Street.

“We took down flags for the Fourth of July,” Daniels said.

They also put the flags up.

The girls usually avoid putting up ripped or faded flags up when volunteering for this activity, and put the most vibrant colored flags, they said.

This is their first year of FFA.

“The FFA has been doing the flags in Charles City for 20 years like this,” said American Legion Member Jim Lundberg. “Its kids like this that volunteer to do it.”

The flags go up on Main Street five times a year, plus special occasions like RAGBRAI, Lundberg said.