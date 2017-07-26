Man Up and Go! go forth in RAGBRAI service

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

For a group dedicated to empowering orphans and men through mission work, RAGBRAI doesn’t seem like an obvious venue.

Man Up and Go! is sending volunteers on mission work across the world — and sent a group of ten to represent the organization from river to river in Iowa. These men want to bring a different kind of RAGBRAI to local communities.

“We exist to fight for the fatherless around the world. Our big picture is to see men live up to their call to be leaders in their homes and communities,” Mitch Hauschildt, of Springfield, Missouri, said.

“We’ve got 13 trips traveling around the world this year. You’ve got Ethiopia, Uganda, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, we did a trip in Florida this year, and then we’ve got RAGBRAI as well,” Hauschildt said.

The team camped out with several other RAGBRAI groups behind Dave’s Restaurant in Charles City.

The group started with two mission trips in Ethiopia and Uganda in 2011, and has continued evolving into a registered non-profit. The RAGBRAI team began three years ago and tries to accomplish service projects in a few of the communities they spend the night in — a way to model leadership for men in host communities, Hauschildt added.

“Our goals with the RAGBRAI team are to spread that message, raise awareness for the issue, and it allows us to serve local communities along the route, which is pretty foreign to RAGBRAI,” Hauschildt said. “We want to bring a little bit different approach to RAGBRAI, and show we can do things a little bit differently.”

In RAGBRAIs past, the team has delivered groceries to citizens in host communities, served spaghetti dinners to residents and cleaned out church basements with parishioners who needed more space in the building.

“You’d be amazed at how many people walk up and say, ‘wait, what’s this about?'” rider Jason Klement, from Clearwater, Florida, said.

Team Man Up had been expecting to re-paint the Charles City skate park, but rain throughout Wednesday kept the team from painting. The group’s next project in Waukon will be working with a local nursing home — whether that means serving a community dinner or visiting with the home’s residents.

“Once we identify who our host is in the local community, the first question after that is, ‘will you please help us find a service opportunity?'” Hauschildt said. “It doesn’t make sense … to try to tell them what we should do. We just want to be available to what that community needs.”

Klement and Hauschildt grew up in Marshalltown, Iowa, and each rode separately a few years ago. The next year, they organized a Man Up team to join — the team ranges from 10 to 15 riders each year.

“We’ve got a team of ten guys that are all rock-solid husbands, fathers, businessmen — we put ourselves together for seven days, and we really sharpen each other as men,” Hauschildt said. “Better husbands, better fathers, those types of things.”

This year’s group has two first-time RAGBRAI riders — including Joe Oliveri, from Clearwater.

“I’m 55 years old, married with three kids, and in my entire life it’s one of the top ten best things I’ve ever done,” Oliveri.

“It’s amazing how in every town people open up their house to ten guys they’ve never met before,” Hauschildt said. “Each community is unique, but the hospitality that happens on RAGBRAI is unparalleled.”

More information on Man Up and Go! can be found at www.manupandgo.org.