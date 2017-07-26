Adding water to RAGBRAI

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — You can coast on your bike, but not for 65 miles and certainly not much during the latter portion of this year’s RAGBRAI route which is due for an “up-grade.”

So it was nice for a trio of experienced RAGBRAI participants to momentarily exchange human-exerted pedal power for downstream water power during their annual trek across Iowa.

“We’ve been riding all day, and we were looking forward to this,” said Algona resident Sara Curtis who, with friends and fellow RAGBRAI riders Rachel Busch and Heidi Fehr, took several inner tube rides along the Charles City Whitewater Park portion of Cedar River after concluding the Wednesday stage of their rides.

“We knew about this (the whitewater inner-tube rides) before we came down here,” Curtis said. “We almost missed out because we took a wrong turn.”

The tube rides were provided by Rapids End Outfitters of Charles City. For $5, you got two trips down the river.

“And we’re doing this again,” Curtis said after their first run down the river.

The three women have done RAGBRAI before, but this was their first one through Charles City. They said that the city’s Whitewater Park attraction sets this RAGBRAI apart from others.

“This is a lot of fun,” Curtis said, “and we haven’t even found our host family yet.”