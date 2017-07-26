Homemade hospitality greets riders on route

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Loud, cheery salsa music made Rosie Bormann’s taco stand hard to miss as RAGBRAI riders biked down South Main Street.

Bormann hosted the stand at her brother’s house on Wednesday, but she had hosted a taco stand years ago on RAGBRAI when it passed through her town.

“I thought, why not do it again? I thought it was fun to do,” Bormann said. “It’s fun, and it’s a family thing.”

It takes hours of early prep work before riders even arrive, but Bormann had plenty of help.

Six family members assisted Bormann as RAGBRAI riders arrived just before noon. Her brother also hosted the CC Riders team at the home.

“I hope to meet and see a lot of new faces in town,” Bormann said. “It’s exciting, it’s exhausting. Thanks for all the help, family and friends.”