New Riders at RAGBRAI

Children’s Charity gives away bikes to 35 local kids

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — With two neatly arranged rows of spanking-new bikes before him, Brandon Prichard was asked which one he would like to ride home with.

“The one with the motor on it,” he said.

Unfortunately for Prichard, none of the bikes were designed to be propelled by horsepower — rather kid power. And they weren’t meant for him, anyway.

“This was something we wanted to be a part of,” said Prichard, the meat department manager at Fareway, which was sponsoring and lending assistance to a bike, helmet and lock giveaway organized by Variety — the Children’s Charity during Wednesday’s RAGBRAI festival in Central Park.

“Fareway has been a big supporter of Variety, and we would like to do something like this again,” Prichard said.

Variety is based in Des Moines. This is the second RAGBRAI in which the organization has given away bikes at the various stops along the route.

“We’re learned a little bit more from our first one,” said Megan Grandgeorge, director of marketing for Variety. “We made a stop in Clear Lake yesterday, and we’ll be in Cresco and Waukon tomorrow where we’ll be giving away bikes, helmets and locks there, too.”

Sammons Financial helped pay for the new bikes, helmets and locks, which were to be given out to children who likely would have none of the above.

“For Charles City, we worked with Big Brothers Big Sisters (of Northeast Iowa) in determining who should get the bikes,” Grandgeorge said. “In other places, with work with other organizations … often with schools for who should receive the bikes.”

After 35 chosen children received their bikes and put on their helmets, most of them took initial runs on their new wheels up and down Jackson Street.

“This is a good way for us to get out in the community,” Grandgeorge said of RAGBRAI bike giveaway.