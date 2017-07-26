Planet of the Grapes

Infinite Monkey Theorem brings canned wine selection to RAGBRAI

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Genius doesn’t really need inspiration … rather infinity.

And a typewriter.

“It’s based on putting a monkey in front of a typewriter,” Dan Senters says while explaining the “Infinite Monkey Theorem”.

“If the monkey starts hitting the keys, eventually he’s going to type some actual words. But if he’s allowed to hit the keys for an infinite amount of time, he’ll eventually become Shakespeare.”

The folks at The Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, based in Denver, Colo., have been hitting the grapes for over a decade. And with clientele spreading well beyond the Rockies, they seem to have progressed beyond primates.

“This is my first time (in Charles City),” said Senters, who the western regional sales manager for the winery, and is originally from California.

“Darbe is one of our customers,” Senters said of Darbe & Co. Boutique, 220 N. Main St., that also has a wine shop. “So we decided for (RAGBRAI) to set up a display outside.

“We also supply shops along other stops of the route. We’ll be in Cresco tomorrow.”

Senters had five varieties — Red, White, Rose, Moscato and Pear Cider — available for taste testers. No need to get out the corkscrew as these all were poured from pull-tab cans.

“You can’t embrace chaos more than putting wine in cans,” Senters said, “but people tend to like it.”