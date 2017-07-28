Police take man to hospital after welfare check

Charles City police with the aid of other departments took a man into custody Thursday evening after being called to do a welfare check.

The Police Department took a call about 6:30 p.m. regarding a resident in the 1700 block of Missouri Avenue. Police Chief Hugh Anderson told the Press that the department was advised the man had firearms in the house and that it might be a dangerous situation.

Charles City officers responded with the aid of the Iowa State Patrol tactical team and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in case a situation developed, but the man was taken into custody after a short time without incident, Anderson said.

“Everything went well,” Anderson said.

The man was transported to the Floyd County Medical Center, and the Police Department is not releasing his name, Anderson said. At this time no charges have been filed.

Anderson said he is not aware of the Police Department having had any previous dealings with the man.

— By Bob Steenson