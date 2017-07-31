Masseuse works with Charles City hospice

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A masseuse in Charles City, Alyssa Cline, will be joining the new hospice organization.

“Massage is important to people mainly to get rid of stress,” Cline said. “Its good for the body, and improves circulation and immune functions.”

Cline is a licensed massage therapist and works at 212 S. Main St. She received her license from LaJames Academy, Mason City, in 2010.

“I’ve been doing it on and off since then,” Cline said.

For seven years Cline has been involved in relaxation and massage.

“I had a health career class in high school that got me interested in it,” Cline said.

Most of patients come in to get rid of stress and help immune functions, Cline said.

She offers hot stone massage along with regular massage therapy for her clients.

“Most people come here to relieve stress,” Cline said. “It’s nice to relax.”

Cline has a variety of different patiences that she works with, including people suffering from fibromyalgia, arthritis and headaches.

She’s been located on Main Street since Sept. 2016 by appointment only.

“I’ve been here trying to make it,” Cline said. “Its been a little slow, so I’m hoping to kind of pick up here.”

Cline will be starting here job with Hospice today, she said.

Cline offers various types of massages, costing from $25 for 30 min session, to $60 for 90 min. hot stone session.

“I’m hoping to try to expand this business here as well as keep up with hospice and stuff,” Cline said. “I think hospice is going to be a bit different for me.”

She hasn’t worked with terminally ill patience in their situation before, Cline said.

“I took Coned class on journeys when dying,” Cline said. “That’ll be on the only thing that’s really different.”

Cline keeps everything on a professional level to allow her clients to relax, she said.

“I hope that this could be a good and safe comfortable environment for everybody to relax,” Cline said.