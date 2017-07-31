Car show benefits Charles City church

1 of 2

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A car show and pie sale at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday went to raise money for the Charles City church.

“This is the third year I’ve put this on,” event organizer Craig Hamm said. “I get church members to help and put on a little car show.”

The event had around 80 cars participating, Hamm said.

“It’s a sun shiny day and it’s beautiful, and it makes the cars sparkle,” Hamm said. “It’s a $10 entry fee and then we give out about 40 trophies.”

There are three judges that are different every year.

“We always try to go around and take our time,” Hamm said. “Sometimes it’s personal preference sometimes it;s quality of the car. We take our time and try to pick the best car.”

Dennis McWilliams, from Clear Lake, won best of show with his 1960 Ford Skyliner.

Rick Parker, from Waterloo, won best paint for his 1932 Ford Duece.

Rich Reints, from Clarksville, won best engine for his 2004 SSR.

Dick Buttger, from Charles City, won best interior for his 1957 Chevy.

Gary Mills, from Charles City, won best original for his 1962 Ford Galaxy.

Dave Schnepf, from Waterloo, won best motorcycle for his 1958 Harley Davidson.

David Coe, from Nora Springs, won Hammy’s Choice for his 1966 Pontiac GTO.

Darrell Ross, from Charles City, won Pastor’s Choice, for his 1968 Plymouth GTX.

Andy Aird, from Charles City, won Chuck Town’s Best for 1966 Mustang.