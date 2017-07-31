Floyd County Farm Bureau will celebrate centennial Saturday, Aug. 5

Floyd County Farm Bureau will note a century of service at a special banquet and program scheduled for Saturday evening, Aug. 5, at the Youth Enrichment Center at the Floyd County Fairgrounds.

Special guests expected to attend include Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey; Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Hill of Milo; and Mike Pearson, host of Iowa Public Television’s “Market to Market” program.

The evening will begin with a short annual meeting and social time at 5:30 p.m., followed by a prime rib dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. The program will begin at 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending who does not yet have a ticket is encouraged to contact the Floyd County Farm Bureau office as soon as possible. The office is at 1102 Gilbert St. in Charles City, and the number is 641-228-3742.

The organization’s mission is helping farm families prosper and improve their quality of life.