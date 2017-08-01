By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Have you found a painted rock? Odds are if you did you are now part of Charles City Rocks.

Finding cool-looking rocks is a fairly relatable part of growing up, but some Charles City kids are taking it a step further and hiding cool rocks around the city.

A group of about seven Charles City kids are going around the parks and businesses in Charles City and hiding rocks for people to find.

The group, known as “Charles City Rocks,” has been hiding small painted rocks around the community since July 13.

“It’s when you paint rocks and hide them, and then people find them and then re-hide them,” said Charles City Rocks participant Emma Schmitt, who will be 9 this Friday. “We always have little rocks in our car and we always hide them wherever we go.”

The kids went around Tuesday morning hiding rocks in Andres Memorial Park in Charles City, next to the museum.

“They thought it would be a good way to get people to go to the parks,” said Charles City Rocks organizer Dusty Schmitt.

Schmitt and the kids started hiding rocks during a day care group she’s involved in.

“Somebody else shared in the crafts section that they do it with their kids in their town,” Schmitt said. “We decided to do it here, too.”

Tuesday morning some of the kids painted rocks with nail polish to place around the city.

“Some they’ve painted with acrylic, and some they’ve spray-painted and the girls like to do it with nail polish because they dry faster,” Schmitt said. “One of the ones that Joslyn (Borman, 9) painted, somebody found right out here, from Kentucky, and brought it home.”

Some of the rocks can be found by the bell tower, and yellow tractor.

“We mostly place them anywhere we go,” Emma Schmitt said. “Me and Mom hid some at the duck place.”

Emma Schmitt is starting a collection of the rocks that she’s found, along with hiding some that’s she’s painted.

Everett Schmitt, 11, will leave fun clues near his rocks, Schmitt said. He also expressed interest in hiding rocks at the Fossil Prairie Park and painting them to look like shells.

The group doesn’t hide rocks on private property, only public places and parks, Schmitt said.

A”You don’t want to hide it where the city’s going to hit it with their lawn mower,” Everett Schmitt added.

The kids don’t just hide the rocks — they also find some, including one that looks a little like a Ninja Turtle or candy corn.

Sherri Parker helps organize the group with Schmitt and painted the candy corn rock.

“She’s a really good artist,” Schmitt said.

A Charles City Press reporter also took the time to hide some of the rocks as well, and took some back to the Press office and placed them strategically around the building.

If someone finds one of the rocks they have two options — to keep it, or hide it again and keep the game moving.

Currently there are more than 200 people in the “Charles City Rocks” group on Facebook, contributing to the game and adding photos of the rocks they find.

The kids intend to keep hiding rocks around Charles City for a while, even around New Years, so look around and you may find one.