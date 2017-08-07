Second fireworks ordinance goes through council

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A second ordinance defining where fireworks are permitted to be sold was passed by the Charles City Council Monday.

The ordinance would control the sale of fireworks through zoning regulations.

“We want to get this in place for zoning prior to December,” said Charles City Administrator Steven Diers.

The city was waiting to hear the result of litigation against the city of Des Moines for restricting sales of fireworks, said Charles City Assistant Attorney Brad Sloter.

A federal judge ruled June 29 that Iowa cities can legally restrict where fireworks are sold.

The city wanted to get the new regulation in place prior to the next state sale season for fireworks, beginning Dec. 10 and going until Jan. 3.

“(To) control where those fireworks will be sold,” Diers said, “I think it’s a good way that we’re setting it up.”

There is still no use of consumer grade fireworks allowed in Charles City.

The sale of fireworks would be restricted to B-4 highway service business district and M-2 general manufacturing district and as a special use in M-1 light manufacturing district.

“We’re allowing plenty of opportunity (for sale),” said Charles City Council member Michael Hammond.

Wayfinding

The council also approved a wayfinding plan.

Charles City was awarded $4,500 to help fund the project from the Main Street Iowa Program.

The total cost of the program is set to be a little over $31,000.

The project would provide signs directing people to various public places of interest.

The intent of the project is to begin installation of signage over the next few years based on sign cost and available funding, according to Charles City Council documents.

Diers recommended that the council approve the plan.

“I think they did a nice job,” said Charles City Council member Jerry Joerger.

Blade Signs

Blade signs, double-faced signs mounted perpendicular to the sidewalk and buildings, are now allowed on business after being prohibited due to past zoning ordinances.

The Charles City Council had its third and final reading of an ordinance that would allow those signs to be placed on businesses downtown.

Street closing

Kelly Street next to Central Park will be closed on Aug. 26 from 7 a.m. until midnight for a Christian concert put on by the Encouragement Corp.

Gary Quint spoke on behalf of the project to the council.

“You guys have done a great job with that in the past,” said Charles City Council member Keith Starr.

The concert will take place in Central Park.

The next council meeting will be on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Charles City Council chambers.