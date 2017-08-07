Sex offender, out on bail, charged with sexual abuse

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A man out on bail for felony domestic assault is alleged to have committed sexual abuse.

Robert Ray Mannetter has been charged with sexual abuse in the third degree, a Class C felony.

According to court documents, Mannetter, a registered sex offender, sexually abused a 33-year-old female on July 3 by performing a sex act against her will or by force.

The complaint was filed against Mannetter on July 25 to the Charles City Police Department. An arrest warrant was issued July 27 and served on July 28 by the Charles City police.

Mannetter’s arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 14 in the Floyd County District Court. Nellie O’Mara is Mannetter’s court-appointed public defender.

Mannetter was previously charged with domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury and child endangerment, both felonies, stemming from a June 9 incident.

Currently Mannetter is in jail, said Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey in an email to the Press.

“Bond is currently set at $10,000 cash in the defendant’s name only,” Ginbey said.

Mannetter had a $5,000 bond set for his previous charges that he posted.