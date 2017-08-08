Floyd County Housing Trust Fund furnace replacement program accepting applications

Press staff report

Applications are being accepted for the 2018 Floyd County furnace replacement program.

The program is managed by the board of directors of the Floyd County Housing Trust Fund. Any qualifying residence within Floyd County may apply.

Applications are being accepted in two family income categories — less than 30 percent median income, and 31-50 percent median income.

The trust fund will cover 100 percent of the cost of furnace replacement for households in the less-than-30 percent category, and will cover 75 percent of the replacement cost for households in the 31-50 percent category.

Here are the adjusted annual income thresholds for each of those categories:

• Less than 30 percent median income — 1-2 persons in household, $20,970; 3-7 persons, $24,115; 8 persons, $25,312.

• 31-50 percent median income — 1-2 persons, $34,950; 3-7 persons, $40,192; 8 persons, $42,187.

In addition to meeting the income levels, applicants must own and occupy the home, be current on property taxes and homeowner’s insurance, and the existing furnace must be at least 10 years old.

Applicants can specify their contractor of choice regarding the furnace purchase and installation.

“We encourage Floyd County residents to apply for furnace replacement, as there are benefits conferred to both the individual and society,” said Tim Fox, Trust Fund vice chairman and executive director of the Charles City Area Development Corp.

“Our program has installed more than 320 furnaces in Floyd County over the past decade,” Fox said.

Applications are being accepted through Dec. 15, 2017.

Applications may be obtained from, and submitted to, the Charles City Area Development Corporation, 401 North Main Street, Charles City, Iowa; 641-228-3020; fax 641-228-4744; or email tfox@charlescityia.com.

The application is also posted at www.charlescityia.com.

Fox said the Trust Fund is reaching out to underserved areas of the county concerning non-English speaking residents. The application is available in Spanish and Tagalog.