CC woman dies in Johnson County accident

Staff report

A Charles City woman died Tuesday after a single-vehicle accident near Iowa City.

Tiffany Beckles, 35, was traveling south on Highway 1 when her vehicle went into the west ditch, struck a DOT sign and rolled, according to a report by the Iowa State Patrol. The State Patrol received the accident call at 10:36 p.m. Beckles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation, according to the report. The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Solon Fire Department.