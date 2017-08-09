Residents ask for Nashua Police Department changes

Committee to investigate potential force changes

By Jennifer Lantz of the Nashua Reporter

A group of Nashua residents on Monday night presented a petition to the City Council and asked members to consider revamping the city’s Police Department.

Larry Johnson presented the petition that was signed by 21 residents, who believe because of the city’s financial woes, Nashua leaders should consider one of three options when it comes to law enforcement in the community.

• Elimination of the Nashua Police Department and contract with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office for expenses responsibility.

• Continue to employ one full-time police officer, eliminate three positions and supplement with a contracted part-time Chickasaw County Deputy.

• Continue to employ two full-time Nashua Police Officers and keep two vehicles.

The group wanted to “express their appreciation and respect for the work the police officers do – this is not a personal attack on any of them,” Johnson said.

But the group’s concern is with establishing financial stability for the city, which is considering taking out a loan to meet its financial obligations.

Johnson finished by telling the City Council members that he understands this is a difficult decision to make but feels they need to keep the city finances in order not by taxing more but by cutting expenses responsibility.

Nashua Reserve Police Officer Ben Scholl believes these are not viable options and would end up costing more.

Scholl said it was a great benefit having officers living in the community. He said he thinks there is a solution which would cover the city’s needs and be a long term solution.

Johnson, however, was concerned about the residents not receiving 24/7 coverage, 911 calls which go unanswered by the Nashua Police Department and the perception that officers only patrol the Avenue of the Saints.

Even with four full-time officers it is hard to cover when people get sick, hurt, take part in training or go on vacations.

Dawn Chavis believes there are many misconceptions about the way the police department works in Nashua.

Chavis said she is a concerned mother of a teenage daughter and is scared about the human trafficking which travels right through the state of Iowa. The Avenue of the Saints is a concern for her and she appreciates the Nashua Police Department keeping children safe from the horrors which are driving by every day.

And Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann said, “Nashua is still a part of Chickasaw County” and pointed out that 911 services are offered across the county.

Former Nashua Police Chief Doug Strike reminded the audience that years ago Nashua had three full-time and three parttime officers, but the workload has changed through the years. Strike believes there needs to be more interaction between the residents and the police department.

“We have been in worse financial condition and still made it through,” said Strike, who added that he is against cutting the department.

Many residents got up to tell council members how they feel safe because there are so many police officers in town. Residents do not want “outside people” to start selling drugs to area children and believe safety should not be the first item on the budget to cut. A number of residents stated that it is worth the money to keep children and families safe.

After a long discussion, it was agreed a group of interested people would meeting to come up with a solution to this issue.

Residents were reminded that anyone who needs to get in touch with the Nashua Police Department can call the office at (641) 435-2068 or call (641) 220-4445.

OTHER BUSINESS

• Mayor Angie Dietz reminded council members and city employees of the need to stay within budgets, even after the 10 percent across-the-board cut enacted earlier this year.

“We need to control our expenditures and it’s going to be a rough year,” Dietz said.

• Cronin, Skilton and Skilton Law Firm billed the city for the many of hours of work City Attorney David Skilton has done since February. The bill is for more than $10,000, and Skilton said he was willing to work with the city on payment arrangements.

The city agreed to pay a little more than $2,000 now, with the remaining balance due at the end of the fiscal year.

The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center basement.