William “Bill” Vetter to retire from Charles City police

Staff Report

Charles City police officer William “Bill” Vetter will be retiring after serving Charles City for more than 11 years.

An open house for Vetter will be on Tuesday, Aug 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the City Hall council chambers. Vetter’s last day will be Aug. 20.

Prior to becoming a member of the Charles City Police Department, Vetter was a Sergeant Major in the United States Marine Corps and served more the 26 years of service in the US and abroad.

He served in two combat tours during Desert Storm and in Beirut, Lebanon and retired in 2006.

In 2008 and 2016 Vetter ran for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, but was unsuccessful.

Vetter started working at the Charles City Police Department as a county-wide dispatcher and a reserve officer, and was hired as a full-time police officer in June 2006. He was later appointed as Charles City’s first community-oriented police officer.

Vetter currently serves as a commissioner for the Floyd County Veteran’s Affairs Office and is a member of the Marine Corps League.

Vetter’s wife Tami is the owner of the Rustic Corner in Charles City. His son Captain Garrett Vetter is currently an active duty Marine deployed with a Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force, based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina for six months.